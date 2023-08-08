IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score: West Indies bat first after winning toss; Yashasvi Jaiswal makes debut

Tuesday, August 08, 2023
     
IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live Cricket Score: Team India will take on West Indies in a must-win clash in the third T20I after losing the first two games and their batting will be under scrutiny after a couple of failures.

Updated on: August 08, 2023 19:53 IST
IND vs WI 3rd T20I Live Score: Team India suffered two consecutive losses in the ongoing T20 series against West Indies with the batters being unable to handle the slowness of the surfaces in Tarouba and then Guyana. Even the the bowlers have done well in the series, the Men in Blue have failed top get a collective performance to beat the West Indies team, who is riding on the big-hitting skills of the likes of Nicholas Pooran and skipper Rovman Powell. The Indian team will hope to get a good start in the must-win clash with the bat so that the middle-order is not put under pressure from the outset.

  • Aug 08, 2023 7:53 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    West Indies also make one change, Jason Holder is rested

    Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

  • Aug 08, 2023 7:49 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    India make two changes, Kuldeep returns

    Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar

  • Aug 08, 2023 7:36 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    West Indies opt to bat first after winning toss; Yashasvi Jaiswal makes his debut

    West Indies skipper Rovman Powell won the toss and chose to bat first in the third T20I against India as the pitch might stay slow again and get much slower in the second innings. While West Indies made one change, Team India made two changes in the line-up.

  • Aug 08, 2023 7:33 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Who will come out on top after a few hours?

  • Aug 08, 2023 7:32 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    Changes expected for the Indian team

    A couple of changes are expected to be made in the Indian line-up given how the current side has faltered on a couple of occasions. Yashasvi Jaiswal has already been handed his cap and there might be more tweaks in the playing XI.

  • Aug 08, 2023 7:31 PM (IST) Posted by Anshul Gupta

    A must-win clash for Team India in the T20 series

    It has not been a great start for the Indian team in the T20I series against the West Indies as the batters have failed to understand the pace of the slow surfaces in the Caribbean but will hope to give their best in a must-win clash.

