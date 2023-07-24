IND vs WI 2nd Test: Will rain play spoilsport on final day? Here's Port of Spain weather report for Day 5

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The second Test between India and West Indies has been frequently interrupted by rain so far

West Indies and India are currently involved in the second Test of the two-match series in Port of Spain. After four days of play, the visitors are eight wickets away from making it 2-0 in the series while the Caribbean side needs 289 more runs to win the match and level the series. Throughout the series, Team India has made the move to attain the result in the Test match and they did the same on the fourth day as well.

They batted only 24 overs in their second essay but scored 181 runs before declaring even as multiple rain appearances frustrated both teams. Meanwhile, the forecast for the fifth and final day of the Test series is also not great and team India's bowlers will have to be on their toes to pick the remaining eight wickets. According to Accuweather, there is around 47% chance of rain at 1 PM local time while thunderstorms are expected at 2 PM local time.

While it will remain cloudy after 3 PM local time, rain might not be around till then. But light could be an issue for play to go on and the umpires may call stumps early. Going by the forecast, one can clearly say that team India will only have the first session to seal the Test series by 2-0 or else they will have to hope that rain stays away at least for the couple of sessions for them to get enough to pick remaining eight wickets.

As far as the match is concerned, West Indies have so far scored 76 runs for the loss of two wickets in their second innings with Ravi Ashwin dismissing both batters - Kraigg Brathwaite and Kirk McKenzie. Tagenarine Chanderpaul and Jermaine Blackwood are currently in the middle and will be hoping to grind it out in the middle.

