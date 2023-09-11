IND vs SL Asia Cup 2023 weather report: Will rain continue to frustrate in Colombo as India take on Sri Lanka?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India will be up against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, September 12

Team India has all but sealed the crunch Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours clash against Pakistan in Colombo on Monday, September 11 but the caravan continues for the Men in Blue amid relentless scheduling and inclement weather. The reserve day for the Pakistan clash meant, Team India has been in action for two days now and will take the field again in less than 15 hours against Sri Lanka at the very same venue.

Even though Team India played after a gap of six days, there will be tired bodies with continuous play for two days, especially since it's ODI cricket. Team India have made the move on the points table surely but weather forecast for the rest of the week in Colombo doesn't look good either.

Will the weather improve on September 12 for India vs Sri Lanka match?

Colombo's relentless monsoon is wreaking havoc on the Asia Cup 2023 matches like no other. After two days of stop-start cricket that eventually gave a result in the India-Pakistan match, the Men in Blue prepare for another such frustrating day in less than 15 hours. As per Accuweather, the probability of precipitation stands at 84 per cent in the daytime on Tuesday. There is a 34 per cent chance of thunderstorms at the time when the match begins.

The forecast does improve as the day goes on, with the rain probability reducing to 55 per cent, which indicates that there may be play possible but in all likelihood, it will be a shortened game. However, unlike India-Pakistan, this game doesn't have a reserve day and if it's a washout, both teams will share a point. There will be a cloud cover for the whole day and the temperatures will hover around a high of 30 and a low of 26 degrees.

