IND vs SL, 2nd ODI, Live Streaming Details | When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India won the 1st ODI by 67 runs

After dominating the 1st game of the three-match series, and winning the encounter by 67 runs, the Men in Blue would like to turn in a similar performance when the two teams meet at the iconic Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Before we dive deep into the match, here are the live-streaming details of the match.

When will India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI take place?

The 2nd ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be held on the 12th of January, Thursday.

Where will India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI take place?

The 2nd ODI between India and Sri Lanka will take place at Eden Garden, Kolkata.

When will India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI start?

The 2nd ODI between India and Sri Lanka will start at 1:30 PM (IST). Toss will take place at 1:00 PM (IST).

Where can we watch the live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI on TV?

Live streaming of the 2nd ODI between India vs Sri Lanka match will be available on Star Sports Network.

Where can we watch the live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI online?

Live streaming of the 2nd ODI between India vs Sri Lanka match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Also Read: Virat Kohli vs MI - Here's looking at former RCB skipper's performance against Rohit Sharma's team

What are the full squads?

India's ODI squad

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh

Sri Lanka's ODI squad

Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Ashen Bandara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Jeffrey Vandersay, Sadeera Samarawickrama

Latest Cricket News