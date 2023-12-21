IND vs SA: Virat Kohli misses out on breaking massive record of Sachin Tendulkar

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar

The ongoing ODI series between India and South Africa is set to conclude today (December 21) with the deciding match to happen at Boland Park in Paarl. The series is currently locked at 1-1 as the inexperienced Indian side will look to pull off a heist in challenging conditions. The visitors are missing most of their key players as KL Rahul has been named captain of the series.

Virat Kohli has opted to skip this series and thereby missed out on breaking a massive record of Sachin Tendulkar in ODIs. The latter scored as many as five centuries in the ODIs against South Africa during his illustrious career while amassing 2001 runs in 57 matches with five tons and eight fifties to his name. On the other hand, Kohli has mustered 1504 runs in 29 innings at an exceptional average of 65.39 with five tons and eight fifties to his name.

Both Kohli and Sachin has joint-highest centuries for India against South Africa in ODIs. If the former had played the ongoing series, he had a great chance to go past Tendulkar and become the player with most centuries from India in the 50-over format against the Proteas. Overall, AB de Villiers and Quinton de Kock have scored most centuries (6 each) in IND vs SA ODI matches. Even a single ton would've brought Kohli on level terms with this duo had he played the series.

Nevertheless, the former India skipper will be returning to action after more than a month's time in the upcoming two-match Test series against South Africa starting from December 26. After smashing runs for fun in the ODI World Cup last month, Kohli will be aiming to pile up his tally in the longest format of the game and help India win its first ever Test series in the rainbow nation.

Most centuries in IND vs SA ODIs

Players No. of Centuries AB de Villiers 6 Quinton de Kock 6 Sachin Tendulkar 5 Virat Kohli 5 Gary Kirsten 4

Latest Cricket News