IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2022: Will rain play spoilsport in Sunday's blockbuster? WATCH LATEST REPORT

T20 World Cup 2022: The Indian cricket team is all set to lock horns against South Africa in a crucial group 2 match of Super 12. The men in blue and the Proteas side are unbeaten in this tournament. India have 4 points in 2 games and is leading the points table, whereas South Africa are on 3 points from 2 games. Ahead of the high-octane clash between the two giants let's take a look at the weather conditions and what role will it play in the match.

Latest weather update from Perth

As per the Bureau of meteorology, the weather conditions in Perth have become better. Previously there was a 50% chance of rain and it was expected that the sky will be partly cloudy. The weather is changing quickly and currently, there is a slight (30%) chance of rain, which becomes less likely in the evening. The sky is expected to stay mostly clear. Also, the match between Pakistan and Netherlands, which is played in Perth displayed cloudy weather and bright sunshine on some occasions. Notably, there was also a passing drizzle after the first innings in the Pakistan vs Netherlands match.

Latest Ground report on Weather from Perth

Even though the rain chances have become less but if the sky remains cloudy, the pitch conditions will favour the fast bowlers. The Perth stadium has good bounce and speed and the tall South African bowlers can trouble the Indian batters. The likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen can be a threat to any opposition in these conditions. Also, India's Mohammed Shami, who hits the deck hard and has a brilliant seam, can also be a nemesis for any opposition in conditions like these.

When India take on South Africa, it will be nothing short of a sporting spectacle as the fight between bat and the ball is likely to take a new level. If India win this match, they will walk closer to the spot for the semifinal

