  5. Suryakumar Yadav smashes his 4th T20I century; becomes only player in history to achieve extraordinary record

Suryakumar Yadav continued his prolific run in T20Is as he smashed his fourth century in the format for India. Surya had a slow start but needed just one over where he smashed three sixes and a four to find his groove as he helped India to get to a score of 201 in the 3rd T20I against South Africa.

Anshul Gupta Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: December 14, 2023 23:02 IST
Suryakumar Yadav, the genius T20 player, was at it again as he slammed his fourth century in the format for India in the three-match series decider against South Africa in Johannesburg on Thursday, December 14. It wasn't a typical Surya knock as after a first blitz in the powerplay, the Indian captain struggled for a bit and was batting on 27 off 25 deliveries before going into the herculean mode as he often does, scoring three sixes and a four in as many deliveries to get to his fifty off just 32 balls. Surya brought up his next fifty in just 23 balls to complete a 55-ball hundred.

Surya is now the third batter to score four centuries in men's T20Is and is now at the top of the list with Rohit Sharma and Glenn Maxwell, who also have the same number of hundreds in the international T20s. Surya, however, reached the mark in just 57 innings while Rohit and Maxwell achieved the same feat in 79 and 92 innings, which tells you the distance between him and other T20 batters at the moment.

Most centuries in T20Is

Suryakumar Yadav (India) - 4 in 57 innings

Glenn Maxwell (Australia) - 4 in 92 innings
Rohit Sharma (India) - 4 in 140 innings
Sabawoon Davizi (Czech Republic) - 3 in 31 innings
Colin Munro (New Zealand) - 3 in 62 innings
Babar Azam (Pakistan) - 3 in 98 innings

Surya's 100 is also now the third highest score by an Indian captain in T20Is while he became the first batter in men's T20I history to smash all centuries in four different countries. Surya's T20I centuries have come in England, New Zealand, India and now South Africa. While Maxwell scored two in India and one each in Sri Lanka and Australia, Rohit's three centuries were in India while the remaining one came in England.

As for the match, Surya stitched a 112-run stand with opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who hit his third fifty in T20Is, to guide India to a strong score of 201 runs on the board.

