IND vs PAK, Round 2, Asia Cup 2022: Here's everything to know - Pitch Report, Records

India vs Pakistan are all set to battle it out after Babar Azam and Company annihilated Hong Kong by 155 runs and booked another date with the men in blue.

Before we deep dive into the action, here's everything you should know about the venue.

Pitch Report

The last 2 matches here have seen scores in excess of 180 here. But historically speaking, the pitch tends to remain more or less the same throughout the course of the match.

The ball may move around a bit in the initial few overs. But in general, it will go good for batting.

Will Toss Matter?

In 78 T20 matches played at this stadium, the team batting first has won it 35 times as opposed to 42 times for the team chasing. Usually, the pitch remains the same, but the skipper who'll win the toss would want to bowl first and have a total in mind to chase.

Basic Sats

Total matches: 78

Matches won batting first: 35

Matches won bowling first: 42

Average Stats

Average 1st Inns scores: 142

Average 2nd Inns scores: 126

Score Stats

Highest total recorded: 211/6 by IRE vs SCO

Lowest total recorded: 55/10 by WI vs ENG

Highest score chased: 184/8 by SL vs BAN

Lowest score defended: 134/7 by OMAN vs HK

Squads:

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali

India Squad: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Dinesh Karthik, Avesh Khan, Deepak Hooda

