IND vs NED Pitch Report: How will M Chinnaswamy Stadium's surface in Bengaluru play in World Cup's 45th match?

IND vs NED Pitch Report: India will be looking to finish the group stages of the ICC World Cup 2023 on high notes when they clash against the struggling Netherlands in Bengaluru on Sunday, November 12. India thrashed South Africa by 243 runs in the clash for the top spot while Netherlands suffered a huge 160-run defeat against England coming into this game.

This venue hosts its last game of the World Cup 2023 having provided some memorable moments here. New Zealand famously scored 401 runs against Pakistan but suffered a defeat on the DLS result. With the semifinal qualification secured, the Indian team will be looking to make some changes to its playing eleven and test the bench strength.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Pitch Report

The pitch at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium offers a balanced surface in white-ball cricket with little extra help for the batters. Teams batting here have managed to win in only 15 of 42 ODI matches played here but teams chasing won the last two World Cup matches here. New Zealand scored 401 runs against Pakistan in this World Cup, the biggest total at this venue and Australia smashed 367 runs, which suggests a high-scoring game on Sunday.

M Chinnaswamy​ Stadium Records and Stats

Total ODI Matches: 42

Matches won batting first: 15

Matches won bowling first: 23

Average first innings score: 236

Average second innings score: 215

Highest total scored: 401/6 by New Zealand vs Pakistan (In this World Cup)

Highest score chased: 329/7 by Ireland vs England

Lowest total recorded: 114/10 by India Women vs South Africa Women

Lowest total defended: 166/4 by India vs England

India World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur

Netherlands World Cup squad: Wesley Barresi, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Saqib Zulfiqar, Vikramjit Singh, Shariz Ahmad, Noah Croes.

