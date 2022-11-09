IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup: Weather Report - Will rain play spoilsport in India vs England match?

Follow us on Image Source : ENGLAND CRICKET/TWITTER Weather Report

Team India will face England in the second semifinal match of the T20 World Cup match on Thursday. The game will be played at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide and the winner will face the first semifinalists Pakistan in the final on November 13.

Here's all you need to know about the weather forecast-

Will it rain?

According to AccuWeather, there is very less possibility of rain to interrupt the match.

How will be the weather during match hours?

The weather at the venue is expected to be slightly humid throughout the match and is predicted to fluctuate around 67% during match hours. The temperature is predicted to be around 20 degrees at the beginning of the game and is expected to reduce to 16 degrees celsius towards the end.​​

What if it rains?

If it rains, the overs in the game will be reduced. However, a minimum of five overs has to be played.

Is there any reserved day for the match between India and England?

Yes, there is a reserved day for the semifinal match. The match will get abandoned if even five overs per side can't be played.

What if the match gets abandoned?

If the match gets abandoned due to rain, then it will be postponed to the 11th of November i.e the reserved day.

What if the match gets abandone on the reserved day as well?

If the match gets washed out even on the reserved day, then India will make it to the final as they had more points than England in the Super 12 stage.

What are the full squads?

Team India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda

Team England: Jos Buttler, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Tymal Mills, Philip Salt

