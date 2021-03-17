IND vs ENG | Rohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal eye personal milestones as India aim to level series

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rohit Sharma

India will have to resolve their top-order conundrum if they are to survive in the T20 series against England. After suffering an eight-wicket defeat in the third T20I, the hosts will be eager to turn things around, especially in the batting prospect.

India's limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma, who was rested from the first two games, had a rather dull return as he managed to score just 15 runs from 17 balls in the third T20I in Ahmedabad. While Virat Kohli played a captain's knock once again, India's top three comprising Rohit, KL Rahul and Ishant Sharma departed early, leaving the Indian camp reeling at 24 for three in the sixth over.

Kohli hammered 77 to help India reach 156/6, however, it wasn't enough to challenge the England batting unit, led by wicketkeeper Jos Buttler's carnage. Riding on Buttler's quick-fire 83, England chased down 158 in 18.2 overs with 8 wickets in hand.

Meanwhile, Rohit is close to a personal milestone in the shortest format, having scored 2788 in 109 T20Is so far. The India opener has an opportunity to go past New Zealand's Martin Guptill on the list of batsmen with the most runs in T20I cricket. Rohit is 62 runs away from going past Guptill's tally of 2839 runs.

Earlier this week, Kohli became the only player in T20I format to breach the 3000-run mark. Scoring his 26th half-century in the shortest format of the game, Kohli also surpassed Rohit Sharma's record of 25 T20I fifties.

Rohit is also 12 sixes away from clinching the top spot in the list of most sixes by a batsman in the T20I format. While Guptill is at the No.1 spot with 139 sixes, Rohit is second with 127, followed by Eoin Morgan (113) and Colin Munro (107).

Yuzvendra Chahal also has an opportunity to climb his way up in the list of bowlers with the most T20I wickets. Chahal, who currently has 62 wickets from 48 matches, is sitting 17th in the list, behind Imran Tahir (63), Dale Steyn (64) and Stuart Broad (65).