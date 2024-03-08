Friday, March 08, 2024
     
IND vs ENG: India's top five batters record fifties to match rare milestone after 14 years

Rohit Sharam and Shubman Gill converted their fifties into brilliant hundreds and then Sarfaraz Khan and uncapped Devdutt Padikkal smashed quick fifties to help India go past 400 in their first innings against England in Dharamsala on Friday.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: March 08, 2024 16:26 IST
Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill
Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill vs England in the Dharamsala Test match on March 8, 2024

India continued to accelerate their first innings total on Day 2 of the Dharamsala Test against England. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill registered brilliant centuries in the first session and then youngsters Sarfaraz Khan and Devudutt Padikkal boosted India's total past 400.

After bowling out the visitors on 218 on Day 1, Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his red-hot form by smashing 57 off just 58 balls to give India control of the game on Thursday. Rohit and Shubaman then stretched India's dominance with impressive fifties. 

Padikall marked his Test debut by scoring 65 and notably brought his fifty with a six. India registered a rare milestone after Padikkal reached the 50-run mark. This is the first time in red-ball cricket history that India's top five batters scored 50-plus knocks in a Test innings against England.

The last time the top five registered 50-plus scores for India against Sri Lanka at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium was in December 2009. Only four times, the top five Indian batters have registered this rare achievement in Test cricket history and all against different opponents. 

India’s top 5 batters scoring 50+ in a Test innings:

  1. India vs Australia, Kolkata, 1998
  2. India vs New Zealand, Mohali, 1999
  3. India vs Sri Lanka, Mumbai (Brabourne), 2009
  4. India vs England, Dharamsala, 2024

More to follow...

