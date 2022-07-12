IND vs ENG, 1st ODI: Mid-innings report: Team India's bowling decimates English batting

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@ICC) Jasprit Bumrah scalps six wickets against England

Oval| With the T20 World Cup fast approaching, all the major international teams have been playing loads of T20 cricket along with Test matches. One Day Internationals had taken a backseat for some time, but it seems that the teams have one eye set on the ODI World Cup that is to be played in India next year.

India is taking on England at the Oval which is a part of their 3-match ODI series. With Eoin Morgan retiring, the English outfit has been assigned a new captain in the form of Jos Buttler. With England losing the 3-match T20I series by 2-1 to India, skipper Jos Buttler is having a rough patch and people have started to question his captaincy tactics.

Rohit Sharma won the toss and invited England to bat first on a green top which was expected to favor the home team. With overcast conditions and the quality of the Indian pace attack, skipper Sharma had no doubts in his mind and trusted his plans. With the likes of Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Joe Root, and Jason Roy, England had the license to go for the kill. The entire build-up to this game was around the contest between England's ruthless batting and India's fiery bowling. Team India had some other ideas in mind as they did not let England's batting take off at any moment.

India has bundled out England for 110 runs which is their lowest total against the visitors. Jasprit Bumrah who claimed six wickets joined a very elite club of Indian bowlers which features veterans like Anil Kumble, Ashish Nehra, and Kuldeep Yadav.

Teams

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna