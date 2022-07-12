IND vs ENG, 1st ODI: Barmy Army continue with their verbal volleys, Team India fans hit back in style

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian fans hit back at Barmy Army

OVAL| India is taking on England in a 3-match ODI series with England winning the one-off Test match and India defeating the hosts in a 3-match T20I series by 2-1. Modern-day cricket has changed drastically and so has the behavior of the fans towards their home team and especially towards the opposition. Just like team India has their own "Bharat Army", England has their own "Barmy Army" who are extremely passionate about their team and leave no stone unturned to back their team in any given condition.

The ruthless English fan base sometimes overdoes it and they don't even realize what crossing the line means. As far as the English cricket team goes, they neither support nor condemn the Barmy Army for their actions, tweets, or even the verbal volleys that they direct toward the other team. The Army has always been ruthless in criticizing and at times they don't even spare the legends of the game when they are on a trolling spree.

Be it the likes of Ricky Ponting, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli or anyone, their tweets on the legends of the game irk many cricket fans and at times they hit back in style just to give them a taste of their own medicine. As India takes on England at the Oval, in yet another inappropriate tweet, the Barmy Army has tweeted a picture of Mahendra Singh Dhoni from the 2019 World Cup match which India lost to England. This certainly did not go down well with the India fans and they were quick enough to defend their team.

Here is how the Indian fans reacted:

Teams

England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna