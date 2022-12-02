IND vs BAN 1st ODI, Live Streaming: When and Where to watch India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI in India?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IND vs BAN: Live Streaming Details

India and Bangladesh are all set to face off in a 3-match ODI series, starting December 4, Sunday. India come into this series on the back of series loss vs New Zealand. Rohit Sharma returns as the skipper and so does Virat Kohli at number 3.

Before we deep dive into all the action, here are the live streaming details of the series.

When will the 1st ODI between India vs Bangladesh take place?

The 1st ODI between India vs Bangladesh will be held on Sunday, December 4.

Where will the 1st ODI between India vs Bangladesh take place?

The 1st ODI between India vs Bangladesh will take place at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

When will the 1st ODI between India vs Bangladesh start?

The 1st ODI between India vs Bangladesh will start at 11:30 AM (IST).

How to watch the live streaming of the 1st ODI between India vs Bangladesh in India?

Live streaming of the 1st ODI between India vs Bangladesh match will be available on SonyLiv app and Sony Sports Network.

Full Squads:

India

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal (c), Litton Das, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mahmudullah, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Nurul Hasan Sohan

