IND vs AUS, WTC Final: Travis Head creates history, becomes 1st player to hit ton in Test Championship final

IND vs AUS, WTC Final: Australia's batter Travis Head on Wednesday etched his name into the history books as he became the first player to hit a century in a World Test Championship final. The Aussie star played with his counter-attacking approach and he put the pressure right back on India with his quick-scoring approach. The Southpaw got to the three-figure mark in 105 balls.

Coming down the order at No.5, Head was up to some task as India broke two quick wickets in either half of the Lunch break. Head cleared his intent when he hit Shami for a four on his fifth ball only. The Southpaw did not stop anytime soon and raced away to 28 off just 19 balls. However, he settled his arms a bit and got to a fifty in 60 balls. Due to his attacking approach, the Aussies amassed 97 runs in the second session and lost only 1 wicket after Lunch heading into tea.

Head's knock was filled with 14 fours and a six as he batted with pure intent. The Indians tried getting rid off him through some lethal bouncers as he struggled with the short delivery on his body. But whenever, the bowlers missed the line, they were punished. Meanwhile Smith was also lethal and he hit a fifty before Head got to a ton. Smith anchored the innings and got to a fifty in 144 balls.

Australia's Playing XI:

David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

India's Playing XI:

Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

