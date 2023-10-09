WATCH: Frustrated Virat Kohli beats his head after getting out for 85, dressing room reaction goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Virat Kohli played one of his best knocks amid pressure situation in recent times as chase master was on song against Australia

Virat Kohli and run-chases are a match made in heaven that keeps getting India out of tricky situations. He was doing it a decade ago and he is doing it now as well when he is in the evening of his career. Sunday (October 8) was another such day when the Men in Blue found themselves gasping for breath after being 2/3 against Australia in their opening game of the ICC Cricket World Cup. India could have been easily 20/4 if not for a dropped catch by Mitchell Marsh in the eighth over of the innings and Kohli made the Australians pay for a costly mistake.

Kohli and KL Rahul first did the rescue job and since the target was only 200, they could take their time. After 17 overs, India had scored only 56 runs but they knew that getting in a partnership was important. Slowly the innings built and both the batters, especially Kohli started dictating terms. Kohli got to his half-century off 75 balls and then dropped his guard to score boundaries at will.

In no time, he was in his 80s and it looked like he was on his way to his 78th century. However, it wasn't to be as Josh Hazlewood finally got his man after being robbed off his wicket by a dropped catch earlier. Kohli scored 85 and the situation from where India were and the one where he got out, it was more than a century.

Kohli naturally was frustrated as there was a century for the taking and his reaction summed up what he felt. In a viral video from the dressing room, Kohli is seen beating his head with his hands in frustration and then seemingly watches the replay of his own dismissal and drops his head in disbelief.

Watch the video here:

After Kohli got out out, Rahul had the opportunity to complete his century but he too couldn't do it as he had to hit a four and a six to reach the milestone but he ended up timing his inside out shot too well that it was a six. India won but Rahul missed his century.

