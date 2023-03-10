IND vs AUS 4th Test: Ravi Ashwin breaks Anil Kumble's twin record with his fifer in Ahmedabad

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Ravi Ashwin registers major feat

IND vs AUS 4th Test: India's spin wizard Ravi Ashwin on Thursday displayed his magic once again when he helped India stage a fightback against the Aussies on the second day of the 4th Test. The visitors bossed the major part of the first two days as the pair of Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green notched a 200-run stand for the 5th wicket. But when India were in need of a wicket, Ravi Ashwin rose his hand up, taking a six-wicket haul and breaking Anil Kumble's twin records in Test cricket.

Ashwin took one wicket on the opening day of the match when he sent back Travis Head. He then brought out his best on the second day to outplay four more Aussie batters. The off-spinner first sent the centurion Cameron Green to get the first wicket of the day and then took the wicket of Alex Carey in the same over. He then scalped the wickets of Mitchell Starc and Todd Murphy to complete a 26th fifer. The veteran star then grabbed the final wicket of the evening got his counterpart Nathan Lyon.

Ashwin breaks Kumble's record

With his 26th five-wicket haul, Ashwin went past Anil Kumble's record of most fifers in test cricket in India. He also becomes the leading Indian wicket-taker for India in the Border Gavaskar trophy, surpassing Kumble's feat of 111 wickets in the high-profile series. With his fifer, he took his 112th wicket in the series.

