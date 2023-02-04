IND vs AUS 2023: Greg Chappell calls India 'more vulnerable', backs Aussies to clinch Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Greg Chappell backs Australia have good chance to win this time

IND vs AUS 2023: The Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 is less than a week away now and both teams are gearing up for the high-profile rivalry between the two giants in Test cricket. While India are training in Nagpur, the Australian side are having a four-day preparation camp in Bengaluru. Meanwhile, ahead of the series, the psychological game seems to have started. Former Australian cricketer and former Indian coach Greg Chappell has thrown light on the series.

Chappell has stated that the Indian team looks more vulnerable at home this time as they are struggling with a couple of injury issues. He has also backed the Pat Cummins-led side can win the series. "Australia can win this series. India are more vulnerable at home than they have been for some time due to injuries to key players like Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja and Jasprit Bumrah. They will rely heavily on Virat Kohli," Chappell wrote in an opinion piece for 'Sydney Morning Herald'.

Image Source : GETTYRohit Sharma leads Indian Cricket team

The former Aussie great also said that Australia need to adapt to the changing conditions as the visiting teams face the challenge of away situations. "Visiting teams are often fooled by a game that seems to be going nowhere but suddenly changes at a frenetic pace. The Indians are used to this, so Australia will need to adapt quickly with mind, bat and ball," said the former India coach.

Aussie batters to face a litmus test in India

Chappell also said that the Aussie batters would face a litmus test in the spin-friendly conditions of India. "David Warner is in patchy form and needs to improve his Test record in India; Usman Khawaja, Alex Carey, Travis Head and Cameron Green will be tested against better quality spin than they encountered in Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Marcus Labuschagne will be facing his first big test in the subcontinent, and Steve Smith’s recent batting tweaks will be examined more keenly than against the West Indies, South Africa and in the BBL," he wrote.

The former Indian coach also highlighted that Nathan Lyon will have to lead the spin attack and guide the rest of the spinners. He also stated that Ashton Agar should get the nod to partner Lyon if a pitch suits. "Should the pitches favour spin, which is more likely, I expect Ashton Agar to get the nod because finger spin is considered to be more accurate," he said. The 74-year-old also added that Agar should try to emulate the roles of Anil Kumble and Ravindra Jadeja of bowling flat and fast deliveries.

Latest Cricket News