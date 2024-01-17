Wednesday, January 17, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IND vs AFG 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma registers record-breaking hundred as India post 212 in Bengaluru

IND vs AFG 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma registers record-breaking hundred as India post 212 in Bengaluru

India captain Rohit Sharma scored a sensational hundred and pulled off a record-breaking partnership with Rinku Singh for the fifth wicket against Afghanistan in the third T20I at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: January 17, 2024 21:19 IST
Rohit Sharma and Rinku Singh
Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma and Rinku Singh vs AFG in 3rd ODI

Rohit Sharma produced one of his best innings in T20Is by smashing a sensational hundred in the ongoing third T20I against Afghanistan in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Indian captain shattered records at M Chinnaswamy Stadium to help India register a huge total of 212/4.

Batting first, India lost the first four wickets with just 22 runs on the scorecard but an unbeaten 190-run stand between Rohit and Rinku Singh gave India control of the game. Both Rohit and Rinku struggled for big shots as India managed to register only 61 runs in the first 10 overs.

But after settling and adapting to playing conditions, Rohit and Rinku tore apart Afghansitan's bowling attack. The duo added 58 runs in the last two overs, including a record 36 runs in the 20th over off Karim Janat. 

Rohit and Rinku added 190* runs for the fifth wicket, the highest partnership for India in T20Is, and the biggest overall for the fifth wicket. Rohit remained unbeaten on 121 off 69 balls while Rinku smashed 69* off 39 balls. 

Rohit became a leading Indian run-scorer as captain after scoring 43 runs and then became the first-ever cricketer to register five T20I hundreds. He surpassed Suryakumar Yadav and Australian ace Glenn Maxwell's joint record of four T20I centuries. 

This was Rohit's third century in T20Is as captain equalling former Pakistani skipper Babar Azam's record. Rohit also broke England's Eoin Morgan's record for most sixes by captain in T20Is as he added eight sixes today to take his tally to 90. 

Related Stories
'Will post picture up in my house': Debutant Shamar Joseph on Smith-Labuschagne's wickets

'Will post picture up in my house': Debutant Shamar Joseph on Smith-Labuschagne's wickets

WATCH | Rohit Sharma not happy with umpire after wrongfully given leg byes

WATCH | Rohit Sharma not happy with umpire after wrongfully given leg byes

IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli bags maiden golden duck in T20Is, surpasses Tendulkar in unwanted list

IND vs AFG: Virat Kohli bags maiden golden duck in T20Is, surpasses Tendulkar in unwanted list

India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan

Afghanistan Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (c), Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Qais Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Fareed Ahmad Malik

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News