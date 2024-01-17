IND vs AFG 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma registers record-breaking hundred as India post 212 in Bengaluru

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma and Rinku Singh vs AFG in 3rd ODI

Rohit Sharma produced one of his best innings in T20Is by smashing a sensational hundred in the ongoing third T20I against Afghanistan in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Indian captain shattered records at M Chinnaswamy Stadium to help India register a huge total of 212/4.

Batting first, India lost the first four wickets with just 22 runs on the scorecard but an unbeaten 190-run stand between Rohit and Rinku Singh gave India control of the game. Both Rohit and Rinku struggled for big shots as India managed to register only 61 runs in the first 10 overs.

But after settling and adapting to playing conditions, Rohit and Rinku tore apart Afghansitan's bowling attack. The duo added 58 runs in the last two overs, including a record 36 runs in the 20th over off Karim Janat.

Rohit and Rinku added 190* runs for the fifth wicket, the highest partnership for India in T20Is, and the biggest overall for the fifth wicket. Rohit remained unbeaten on 121 off 69 balls while Rinku smashed 69* off 39 balls.

Rohit became a leading Indian run-scorer as captain after scoring 43 runs and then became the first-ever cricketer to register five T20I hundreds. He surpassed Suryakumar Yadav and Australian ace Glenn Maxwell's joint record of four T20I centuries.

This was Rohit's third century in T20Is as captain equalling former Pakistani skipper Babar Azam's record. Rohit also broke England's Eoin Morgan's record for most sixes by captain in T20Is as he added eight sixes today to take his tally to 90.

India Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan

Afghanistan Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (c), Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Qais Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Fareed Ahmad Malik