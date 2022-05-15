In memory of Andrew Symonds: Best knocks to remember

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Andrew Symonds during a match against Sri Lanka (file photo)

Australia's legendary cricketer Andrew Symonds passed away in a car crash. His sudden demise has left the cricketing world in shock. The 46-year-old is survived by his wife and his two children.

The all-rounder played several match-winning innings and is known for his blistering middle-order batting along with his off-spin and medium-pace bowling.

Symonds played 26 Tests, 198 ODIs, and 14 T20Is for his country. He was a part of Australia's World Cup-winning sides in the years 2003 and 2007.

Here's a look at the top four highlights of the legendary cricketer's career:

(2003 World Cup) 143* against Pakistan -

This is one of the most remembered knocks by Symonds. In the World Cup match against Pakistan at Johannesburg, the Kangaroos were in a struggling spot of 86/4. The right-handed batsman walked on the field as a saviour and turned the tables in Australia's favour.

He smashed an unbeaten 143 off 125 balls by hammering 18 boundaries and 2 sixes. He led his team to score 310/8 in 50 overs against the bowling attack including Shoaib Malik, Wasim Akram, Shahid Afridi, and Waqar Younis.

Australian bowlers Ian Harvey and Brad Hogg shook the competitor's batting line-up and Pakistan were bowled out for 228 in just 44.3 overs. The match, however, is widely remembered for Symonds' terrific performance.

(2005 Boxing day test) against South Africa -

Sometimes in cricket, it’s more about the moment than the runs.

After a duck in the first innings of the Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Symonds bowled 3-50 to help Australia to restrain the South African total to 311. He then scored a blistering 72 off 54 balls in the second innings with six sixes and took two wickets. His team went on to win the Test by 184 runs.

Image Source : GETTY Symonds during a test match against South Africa (file photo)

(2006 Ashes) 156 against England -

After all-rounder Damien Martyn announced his retirement, it was Symonds's chance to seal his place in the Australian test team. It was the fourth test match against their arch-rivals England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and his team's score was 84/5. But Symonds partnered with his teammate Matthew Hayden and the duo added 279 runs to assist their side to 419.

It was this match when Symonds scored his first test century that too with a six. He smashed 156 and helped Australia to register a win by 99 runs and gain a 4-0 series lead in the 2006 Ashes.

(2008 Sydney Test) 162* against India -

This series is also famous for the rift between Andrew Symonds and Harbhajan Singh. The test is also known as "Monkey gate" when both these cricketers got involved in a heated exchange.

Symonds played a massive role in Australia's win over India. His team was 134/6 when he took the onus of scoring runs for his side. After surviving an appeal for caught behind, the all-rounder hit his final test century. He scored an unbeaten 162 and scalped three wickets helping his side to register a remarkable victory. Australia won the Test by 122 runs.