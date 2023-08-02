'If they don't pick me for World Cup...': India cricketer keen on doing his job as an all-rounder

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India recently won the ODI series against the West Indies 2-1.

The much-awaited 13th edition of the ODI World Cup is set to commence on October 5. All teams including hosts India are gearing up for the mega event and are busy in finalising their combinations. As usual, there is a lot of competition in team India for a couple of spots in the World Cup squad. Shardul Thakur is one of the players fighting for a spot and has performed really well whenever he has got an opportunity.

He ended the recently concluded ODI series against the West Indies as the highest wicket-taker with eight scalps to his name. He also registered his best figures of 4/37 in the format in the third and final ODI of the series. Meanwhile, he is not thinking about making it to the World Cup squad that is to be announced on or before September 5 according to deadline. Thakur wants to make an impact and contribute to the team's success whenever he gets an opportunity.

"Even if they [team management] don't pick me for the World Cup, it will be their call, I can't do much. It will be wrong of me to think that I need to play for my place, that I'll do my job and leave. I'll have to see what the match situation is, and what the requirement of the team is whether I get personal success or not. That is one thing I keep repeating - no matter what, I'll try to play for the team and make an impact," Thakur said after India's massive 200-run win over West Indies in the third ODI.

Shardul Thakur has an ability to bat at number eight and contribute crucial runs for the team as well. He has done so in Tests a couple of times now and also has a fifty to show in the 50-over format in 23 innings he has batted so far. "As an all-rounder who bats in the lower order, my role also becomes important. We've seen, in longer chases or if you want to post a big total, you will look to accelerate and lose one or two wickets here and there. If the No. 8 and No.9 can contribute with someone who has batted deep, that role is really important," the all-rounder further added.

