ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023, SL vs WI - Pitch Report: Here's all to know about Harare Sports Club, Harare

In-form Sri Lanka (SL) will clash against knocked-out West Indies (WI) in the last Super Six round match of the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 at Harare Sports Club on Friday, July 7. West Indies' hopes for a World Cup spot ended after their shocking defeats against Scotland and Netherlands. They managed to win against Oman in their latest game with a dominant seven-wicket win and will target a consolation win in their last qualifier game.

Sri Lanka became the first team to secure World Cup qualification through qualifiers. They remain unbeaten in the tournament and recorded a dominant nine-wicket win against the hosts ZImbabwe while chasing a 166-run target in the last game.

​Pitch Report - SL vs WI at Harare Sports Club

The pitch at Harare Sports Club favours both batters and bowlers in white-ball cricket. Pacers have been more successful at this venue in the qualifiers with average first innings score of 233. West Indies were bowled out on only 181 runs against Scotland but easily chased 222 runs against Oman in their last two games here.

​Will Toss Matter?

Yes, it will. Teams bowling first have registered wins in the last three games played here. The average scorer while chasing is below 200 in ODIs here so teams will prefer bowling first on Friday.

Harare Sports Club, Harare - The Numbers Game

Basic ODI Stats

Total matches: 182

Matches won batting first: 85

Matches won bowling first: 93

Average ODI Stats

Average 1st Innings scores: 233

Average 2nd Innings scores: 198

Score Stats for ODI matches

Highest total recorded - 408/6 (50 Ov) by ZIM vs USA

Highest score chased - 328/3 (46.4 Ov) by SA vs AUS

Lowest total recorded - 35/10 (18 Ov) by ZIM vs SL

Lowest score defended - 129/10 (32.4 Ov) by ZIM vs AFG

Full Squads -

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushan Hemantha, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Chamika Karunaratne

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (c & wk), Nicholas Pooran, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Kevin Sinclair, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Jason Holder, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Rovman Powell, Shamarh Brooks

