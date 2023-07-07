Friday, July 07, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023, SL vs WI - Pitch Report: Here's all to know about Harare Sports Club, Harare

ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023, SL vs WI - Pitch Report: Here's all to know about Harare Sports Club, Harare

Sri Lanka have already secured ICC World Cup 2023 spot while West Indies were knocked out early after losing against Netherlands and Scotland in the Super Six round.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Updated on: July 07, 2023 7:21 IST
Harare Sports Club, Harare
Image Source : GETTY Harare Sports Club, Harare

In-form Sri Lanka (SL) will clash against knocked-out West Indies (WI) in the last Super Six round match of the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 at Harare Sports Club on Friday, July 7. West Indies' hopes for a World Cup spot ended after their shocking defeats against Scotland and Netherlands. They managed to win against Oman in their latest game with a dominant seven-wicket win and will target a consolation win in their last qualifier game.

Sri Lanka became the first team to secure World Cup qualification through qualifiers. They remain unbeaten in the tournament and recorded a dominant nine-wicket win against the hosts ZImbabwe while chasing a 166-run target in the last game.

​Pitch Report - SL vs WI at Harare Sports Club

The pitch at Harare Sports Club favours both batters and bowlers in white-ball cricket. Pacers have been more successful at this venue in the qualifiers with average first innings score of 233. West Indies were bowled out on only 181 runs against Scotland but easily chased 222 runs against Oman in their last two games here.

​Will Toss Matter?

Yes, it will. Teams bowling first have registered wins in the last three games played here. The average scorer while chasing is below 200 in ODIs here so teams will prefer bowling first on Friday.

Harare Sports Club, Harare - The Numbers Game 

Basic ODI Stats 

  • Total matches: 182
  • Matches won batting first: 85
  • Matches won bowling first: 93

Average ODI Stats

  • Average 1st Innings scores: 233
  • Average 2nd Innings scores: 198

Score Stats for ODI matches

Related Stories
'On what basis' - Twitter questions selectors over Avesh Khan, Umran Malik's inclusion in T20I team

'On what basis' - Twitter questions selectors over Avesh Khan, Umran Malik's inclusion in T20I team

India tour of West Indies 2023: Comparing Rinku Singh and Ruturaj Gaikwad's T20 stats with Tilak

India tour of West Indies 2023: Comparing Rinku Singh and Ruturaj Gaikwad's T20 stats with Tilak

Bas de Leede becomes only 5th cricketer in ODI history to achieve rare feat

Bas de Leede becomes only 5th cricketer in ODI history to achieve rare feat

  • Highest total recorded - 408/6 (50 Ov) by ZIM vs USA
  • Highest score chased - 328/3 (46.4 Ov) by SA vs AUS
  • Lowest total recorded - 35/10 (18 Ov) by ZIM vs SL
  • Lowest score defended - 129/10 (32.4 Ov) by ZIM vs AFG

Full Squads -

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushan Hemantha, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Chamika Karunaratne

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (c & wk), Nicholas Pooran, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Kevin Sinclair, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Jason Holder, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Rovman Powell, Shamarh Brooks

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News