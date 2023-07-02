ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 Live Streaming in India: When and where to watch ZIM vs SL on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sri Lanka's white-ball team captain Dasun Shanaka

Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka will clash in the Super Six round fixture of the ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 at Bulawayo's Queen's Sports Club on Sunday, July 2. Both teams need a single win to qualify for the ODI World Cup in India after winning their opening respective Super Six match.

Zimbabwe beat Oman by 14 runs while defending 332 runs in their last game with veteran Sean Williams smashing his third century in the qualifiers. Sri Lanka also survived blushes against Netherlands with a narrow 21-run win after getting bowled out on just 213 runs. Sri Lanka have won three of their last five ODI encounters against Zimbabwe but the latter will enter the game as favorites due to home conditions.

Here are all the details you should know related to the live streaming of ICC World Cup Qualifier 2023 in India:

When is Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka ODI match?

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Qualifier ODI match will be played on Sunday, July 2

At what time does ZIM vs SL match begin?

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Qualifier ODI match will begin at 9:00 AM Local Time (Bulawayo) and 12:30 PM IST

Where is the ZIM vs SL ODI match being played?

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Qualifier ODI match will be played at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Where can you watch ZIM vs SL ODI match on TV in India?

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Qualifier ODI match can be watched on Star Sports Network (SS1 SD+HD).

Where can you watch ZIM vs SL ODI match online in India?

One can watch Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Qualifier ODI match online on the Disney+ HotStar and FanCode.

ZIM vs SL Squads:

Zimbabwe Squad: Zimbabwe Squad: Joylord Gumbie (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Sean Williams, Wessly Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani, Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brad Evans, Clive Madande

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka, Chamika Karunaratne, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushan Hemantha, Kasun Rajitha

