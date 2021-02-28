ICC Test Rankings: Ashwin breaks into top-3; Rohit jumps to 8th after impressive show against England

Image Source : BCCI.TV Indian opener Rohit Sharma moved to sixth position in the ICC Test Rankings. Three Indians are now in the top-10 among batsmen.

Rohit Sharma has entered into the top-10 among batsmen in the latest Test rankings released by the ICC on Sunday. The Indian opener made a big jump of six positions to move to the eighth position in the rankings.

Indian captain Virat Kohli remains the top-ranked batsman in Tests, occupying the fifth position. Cheteshwar Pujara, however, dropped to 10th position after he was dismissed on a duck in the third Test against England.

Rohit slammed a half-century in the first innings of the Chennai Test, and remained unbeaten on 25 in the second innings as India secured a 10-wicket victory in the game.

With 742 points, Rohit is now only five points behind the seventh-placed Henry Nicholls, and trails by 13 points to Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

Ravichandran Ashwin, meanwhile, reaped rewards for his incredible display over the last two Tests, making a jump of 4 places to move to third position in the bowlers' rankings.

He now remains only two rating points behind the 2nd placed Neil Wagner (825).

Jasprit Bumrah, meanwhile, dropped to ninth position in the rankings after he was rested for the second Test, and bowled only six overs throughout the third match in Ahmedabad.

Among England bowlers, both James Anderson and Stuart Broad dropped to 6th and 7th position respectively.