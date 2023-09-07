ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Netherlands announce 15-member squad for the tournament

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Netherlands

The Netherlands have announced their 15-member squad for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 in India. The veteran duo of Roelof van der Merwe and Colin Ackermann have been recalled to the set up despite not being part of the team's heroic run in the qualifiers that saw them book their place for the showpiece event ahead of the West Indies.

The squad will be led by Scott Edwards and the Netherlands will be looking to repeat their show in the qualifiers. Moreover, they had knocked out South Africa as well in the T20 World Cup last year and have the capability of upsetting big teams in the upcoming 50-over World Cup too. Both van der Merwe and Ackermann did well in the T20 World Cup last year and will be expected to continue in the same vein in the upcoming months.

Apart from them, all eyes will be on star opener Max O'Dowd and star all-rounder Bas de Leede. The Netherlands are preparing well for the World Cup in India as the hopeful players trained in Bangalore recently before flying back home. The players announced in the World Cup squad will now be flying to India around September 20 to Bangalore where they will have a camp ahead of the mega event.

Moreover, they are also scheduled to play three practice matches against Karnataka and then will be in involved in warm-up fixtures against Australia on September 30 and hosts India on October 3. As far as the World Cup is concerned, their first match is scheduled against Pakistan in Hyderabad on October 6.

Netherlands squad for World Cup 2023: Scott Edwards (c), Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikram Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Sybrand Engelbrecht.

Latest Cricket News