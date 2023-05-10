ICC has got no written assurance regarding Pakistan's participation in ODI World Cup 2023

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Team Pakistan

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is yet to get a written assurance from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) regarding its national team's participation in the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup. India is set to host the mega event in October this year.

"India coming to Pakistan and Pakistan going to India doesn't depend either on BCCI or PCB. So, PCB can't give any assurance to ICC about its participation in the global event.

"It is the Pakistan government that will approve just like in the case of BCCI, it can only come to PCB subject to government clearance," an ICC board member privy to developments told PTI on Wednesday.

Pakistan is likely to play India in Ahmedabad on the 15th of October. Meanwhile, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) can shift the Asia Cup to Sri Lanka after most of the member nations decided to reject the 'Hybrid Model' idea floated by PCB chairman Najam Sethi.

According to the proposal, Pakistan would have played all its matches in Pakistan with India playing their games in Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi. However, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have expressed their reservations about traveling to and fro between Pakistan and UAE should they qualify for the Super Fours.

An ACC source confirmed that if the tournament is shifted to Sri Lanka, Pakistan will not participate in the event.

"Najam Sethi did try to convince the members that 'Hybrid Mode' can be commercially more viable but I can tell you that it is a logistical nightmare for cricketers of other nations traveling between Pakistan and UAE every second day.

"The ACC would request Pakistan to keep their hosting rights but if they don't agree then the continental championship will be a five-team affair," the ACC source added.



