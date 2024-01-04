ICC brings major modification to stumping referrals | Report

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES International Cricket Council meeting.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has made a major modification to the on-field umpire's stumping referrals after concluding that the loopholes in it were being exploited by the fielding sides to save a review.

The change in modification will now solely focus on the side-on replays for the on-field umpire's stumping review and will not examine the caught-behind scenarios.

Earlier, a successful stumping appeal would ensue the third umpire (also known as the TV umpire) in checking the ultra edge for a caught-behind scenario if the batter in question came clean in the stumping referral.

The mechanism that was in place earlier would save the fielding side from using a DRS (Decision Review System) referral and it led to various sides exploiting the flaw by unnecessarily appealing for stumpings and making sure they were sent upstairs for review by the on-field umpires.

"The change confines a stumping review to only check for stumped, therefore preventing the fielding team a free review for other modes of dismissal (i.e, caught behind) without choosing a player review," ICC's modification to stumping referrals states as reported by Cricbuzz.

Reports also suggest that there is a slight modification to the ruling that deals with concussion replacement. As per the modification, a replacement player will not be allowed to bowl if the player he replaces was suspended from bowling at the time of concussion.

"(It) provides clarity in the regulations to ensure that a replacement player will not be permitted to bowl if the replaced player was suspended from bowling at the time of their concussion," reads the rule as reported by Cricbuzz.

Additionally, the third umpire will now look into all forms of foot no balls. While the third umpire was already in charge of checking for the landing position of the bowler's front foot, moving forward he will also be responsible for checking the bowler's back foot and signalling for a no ball if his back foot is found "touching the return crease appertaining to his/her stated mode of delivery".