England captain Ben Stokes has added another feather to his impressive cap after being named the International Cricket Council (ICC) Test Player of the Year for 2022. Stokes succeeded Joe Root as the captain of the side in the longest format and has excelled in his role helping England to Test success against New Zealand, India, South Africa and Pakistan.

