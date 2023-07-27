'I've no idea': Rohit Sharma not sure if Jasprit Bumrah will travel to Ireland for T20I series

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma addressed the media ahead of the first ODI vs West Indies

Even as the World Cup is just over two months away from getting underway, all eyes are on India's injured players, especially Jasprit Bumrah. BCCI recently provided an update on his injury stating that the pacer has returned to bowling and will be playing a few practice matches at the National Cricket Academy. Moreover, reports recently emerged that Bumrah will be travelling to Ireland for three T20Is next month. However, when Rohit Sharma was asked about the same, he cleared that he has no idea.

He also highlighted the importance of match fitness while returning from a long injury layoff for a player. Moreover, the India captain is also hopeful that Bumrah returns fully fit and fine for the World Cup later this year. "The amount of experience he (Bumrah) brings is very important. Right now he's coming from a serious injury and I've no idea if he'll travel to Ireland because the team hasn't been announced yet. If he gets to play then it's good and we hope he plays before the World Cup. When a player returns from a serious injury, match fitness, match feeling are some key components, which are missing," Rohit said ahead of the first ODI against West Indies.

Rohit Sharma also confirmed that the team management is keeping an eye on Bumrah's recovery and if everything is going according to the plan. The management is also in touch with the NCA making sure that their premier bowler remains injury free for a longer period now. "We'll see what has been planned and everything depends on his recovery. We are in constant touch with the NCA and things look positive at the moment," the India captain further added.

Team India is struggling with injury to key players with World Cup approaching fast. Apart from Bumrah, even the likes of KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer are injured at the moment. Speaking about the same, Rohit expressed that not much can be done about it and they have to keep backups ready while identifying the players who will play the mega event.

"You need experience when you go into big tournaments. Quite a few players are injured from our team but we try to identify players who are going to play in the World Cup and give them as many matches as possible so that they get the experience. But when there are injuries, you just don't know what you can do about it. Along with focusing on the XI, we need to focus on other 15-20 players too because anyone can get injured," Rohit said.

Latest Cricket News