'I don't regret any of it' - Mitchell Starc on missing IPL money to play for Australia

Australia's left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc, on Sunday, became one of the very few players to win the ICC World Cup across all formats. He has been one of the very important players for Australia across formats and his top priority is to play for his country. Starc has featured in the Indian Premier League (IPL) but has not played in the cash-rich league since 2015 season.

However, he doesn't regret missing out on the money in the IPL and is grateful for the chances he has got to play for his country. "I enjoyed it (IPL), likewise I enjoyed my time at Yorkshire 10 years ago, but Australia will always sit at the top. I don't regret any of it, money will come and go but I’m very grateful for the opportunities I've had," Starc said while speaking to The Guardian.

Perhaps, Starc doesn't even feature in the Big Bash League (BBL) and prefers resting up for the Australian summer ahead every time. He also added that it feels special for him to be amongst 500 men to play Test cricket for Australia. "Over a hundred years of Test cricket and there's been less than 500 men who have played it for Australia, that in itself makes it very special to be a part of it.

"The traditionalist in me still hopes there is a generation of boys and girls who want to represent their country in Test cricket. But the easy money is in franchise cricket, it's the fast track to notoriety," Starc added. Having said that, the 33-year-old would love to play in the IPL again but prioritises playing for Australia more.

"There's nothing I love more in cricket than to sit back with my teammates at the end of a Test win and reflect on the success we’ve had that week. To be able to pull on the baggy green with a lot of my close mates, guys I’ve grown up in the game with. Franchise cricket is great, but you can be bought or sold or traded in 12 months, whereas this is an opportunity (Playing Tests) that I’ve been fortunate enough to have over 10 years now…To be able to pull on the baggy green with a lot of my close mates, guys I’ve grown up in the game with," the pace bowler further said.

