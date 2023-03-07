Hardik Pandya leaves behind Rafael Nadal, Max Verstappen; achieves major landmark

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya has been a force to reckon with ever since he made a startling comeback from a back injury during the previous edition of IPL. He has matured as a leader and a batsman, and that can often be seen in the way he carries himself on and off the field. He is also the next in line to take over the whit-ball captaincy from Rohit Sharma. His numbers on the field have been on point, but this time around, he has achieved a major landmark off it too.

Hardik Pandya took to Instagram and shared that he has completed 25 million followers on the platform and thanked fans for their support and love. "25 million followers on Instagram! I am truly grateful from the bottom of my heart for all your love, all your wishes, and all your constant support. Thank you," Pandya wrote.

With this, Hardik Pandya has left behind the likes of Rafael Nadal and Max Verstappen. Where Nadal boasts of a following of 17.9 million, Max has a following of 9.5 million.

