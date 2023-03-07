Tuesday, March 07, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Hardik Pandya leaves behind Rafael Nadal, Max Verstappen; achieves major landmark

Hardik Pandya leaves behind Rafael Nadal, Max Verstappen; achieves major landmark

Hardik Pandya took to Instagram and shared that he has completed 25 million followers on the platform and thanked fans for their support and love.

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Published on: March 07, 2023 8:20 IST
Hardik Pandya
Image Source : GETTY Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya has been a force to reckon with ever since he made a startling comeback from a back injury during the previous edition of IPL. He has matured as a leader and a batsman, and that can often be seen in the way he carries himself on and off the field. He is also the next in line to take over the whit-ball captaincy from Rohit Sharma. His numbers on the field have been on point, but this time around, he has achieved a major landmark off it too. 

Hardik Pandya took to Instagram and shared that he has completed 25 million followers on the platform and thanked fans for their support and love. "25 million followers on Instagram! I am truly grateful from the bottom of my heart for all your love, all your wishes, and all your constant support. Thank you," Pandya wrote. 

 

With this, Hardik Pandya has left behind the likes of Rafael Nadal and Max Verstappen. Where Nadal boasts of a following of 17.9 million, Max has a following of 9.5 million.

Related Stories
Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic's unseen photos from Hindu wedding look absolutely dreamy

Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic's unseen photos from Hindu wedding look absolutely dreamy

Natasa Stankovic is filled with 'Infinite Joy' after renewing vows with Hardik Pandya; See pics

Natasa Stankovic is filled with 'Infinite Joy' after renewing vows with Hardik Pandya; See pics

Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic's Hindu wedding looks decoded; Couple wore Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla

Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic's Hindu wedding looks decoded; Couple wore Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla

Gujarat Titans Schedule For IPL 2023: Here is complete list of opponents, venues, timings and dates

Gujarat Titans Schedule For IPL 2023: Here is complete list of opponents, venues, timings and dates

Indian Cricketers & Their Social Media Following

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News