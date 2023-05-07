GT vs LSG Live Score IPL 2023: Pandya brothers clash at Narendra Modi Stadium

Sunday, May 07, 2023
     
GT vs LSG Live Score IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants clash against each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya will be up against each other for the first time as captains of their respective sides. Follow for Latest Updates.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik New Delhi Published on: May 07, 2023 13:34 IST
GT vs LSG Live Score IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans face Krunal Pandya-led Lucknow Super Giants at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the 51st match of IPL 2023. Gujarat and Lucknow meet each other for the second time this season with the first match going in the former's favour. GT are easily placed at top in the points table, while Lucknow are at third and need a couple of wins to enter into safe territory. LSG have never beaten GT in the tournament. 

