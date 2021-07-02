Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Five Sri Lanka players refuse tour contracts ahead of India series

Five Sri Lanka cricketers have refused to sign "tour" contracts ahead of the limited-overs home series against India amid the stalemate between the board and the players over national contracts.

Sri Lankan cricketers are currently playing in England without a contract as an agreement could not be reached with the board before their departure for the UK.

Vishwa Fernando, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Kumara, Ashen Bandara and Kasun Rajitha, who are not part of the squad touring the UK but are among the the 24 players being offered national contracts, have been left out of the one-month "residential camp" which began on June 25.

The India series begins here on July 13.

"Until the national contract issue is resolved they were asked to sign the tour contract if they are going to be available for the Indian series, so that they can go into a bubble as we are investing in them.

"But they were reluctant to sign the tour contract and therefore they were left out of the residential camps. They did not join the bubble in Dambulla or Colombo," SLC CEO Ashley de Silva was quoted saying by 'Daily FT'.

Most of the squad members are slated to return from the UK next week.

"These five were offered a tour contract. That is when you participate they will also be considered for national selection for the Indian tour. For the Indian tour you need to have a tour contract, which they didn't sign as they are part of the 24 players offered national contracts.

"If they sign the tour agreement before the commencement of training for the Indian tour the selectors will consider them," added De Silva.

The India series comprises three ODIs and as many T20s, all to be played in Colombo.