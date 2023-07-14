First time in 146 years! India create history in Test cricket after Rohit-Jaiswal's 229-run opening stand

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal stitched a 229-run partnership for the first wicket

Team India created history in the first Test against the West Indies as skipper Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal helped the visitors pull off a unique achievement with their marathon opening partnership on the second day in Dominica. After bowling out the West Indies for a paltry score of 150, the Indian openers feasted on lacklustre bowling combined with some solid Test match batting as they themselves overhauled the score by the home side.

This was the first time in Indian cricket history in Tests that they took a first-innings lead with all 10 wickets remaining. Rohit and Jaiswal both slammed their respective centuries as they stitched a 229-run partnership for the first wicket taking India to a commanding position in the match. This was also the highest opening stand for India in Test matches in the Caribbean surpassing Wasim Jaffer and Virender Sehwag's 159-run stand 17 years ago in 2006.

Both Rohit and Jaiswal were a bit cautious on the second morning as India added just 66 runs in 32 overs in the first session to their overnight score of 80/0. However, both Jaiswal and Rohit shifted gears as they both got to their centuries and the visitors scored 99 runs in the session, albeit while losing two wickets.

After Jaiswal became the 17th Indian batter to score a century on Test debut, Rohit notched up his 10th Test ton but was dismissed by debutant Alick Athanaze soon after. Shubman Gill, playing at No. 3 for the first time in an India shirt in Test cricket, failed to make an impact as he was dismissed by Jomel Warrican for just 6.

Virat Kohli got off to a nervous start as Windies spinners had their tails up and was even dropped before he slowly got his eyes in. The duo got over a nervy start to their partnership and managed to carve out a nice little stand as India's lead went past 150.

