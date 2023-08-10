Thursday, August 10, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Fire breaks out at Kolkata's Eden Gardens during renovation work ahead of ODI World Cup

Fire breaks out at Kolkata's Eden Gardens during renovation work ahead of ODI World Cup

A fire broke out at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata during the renovation work being carried out at the venue.

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Published on: August 10, 2023 11:53 IST
Eden Gardens
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Eden Gardens

A fire broke out at Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens on Wednesday, August 9 amid the ongoing renovation work that is going on at the venue ahead of the ODI World Cup slated to start from October 5 in India.

One of the most iconic cricket stadiums in India, Eden Gardens is undergoing a massive overhaul to be game ready ahead of the marquee 50-overs tournament. The renovation work is being carried out under the supervision of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) headed by Snehasish Ganguly (brother of former India skipper Sourav Ganguly). The news of the fire was immediately passed on to the fire department and they eventually doused it with the help of two engines. The incident didn't involve any casualty.

As per reports, the fire broke out in the false ceiling of the players' dressing room. The dressing room consisted of several pieces of playing equipment that got burnt due to the incident. Initially, it was believed that a short circuit in the dressing room caused the incident.

CAB is likely to launch an investigation to know the cause of the incident. With less than two months left before the commencement of the ODI World Cup, the renovation work is going full throttle at the iconic venue. Officials from the International Cricket Council (ICC) have already inspected the venue once and have reportedly expressed satisfaction with the pace at which the renovation is being carried out. They are due to pay a visit again next month for another round of inspection.

Eden Gardens will play host to five fixtures during the World Cup. The first of those five will be contested between the Netherlands and Bangladesh on October 28. The second match at the venue will witness a contest between Pakistan and Bangladesh on October 31.

Related Stories
Danushka Gunathilaka's bail conditions eased to allow domestic travel amid ongoing rape trial

Danushka Gunathilaka's bail conditions eased to allow domestic travel amid ongoing rape trial

Baba Aparajith engages in heated exchange with umpires and opposition after contentious dismissal

Baba Aparajith engages in heated exchange with umpires and opposition after contentious dismissal

Rahul Dravid doesn't deserve to be a coach in T20s, he is very slow: Danish Kaneria

Rahul Dravid doesn't deserve to be a coach in T20s, he is very slow: Danish Kaneria

The stadium will also host an India game when the Men in Blue will take the field against South Africa on November 5. The fourth game at the Eden Gardens was originally scheduled for November 12 but has been changed to November 11 as per the revised schedule released by the ICC.

The iconic ground will also host a semi-final clash on November 16.

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News