Finn Allen repeats Yuvraj Singh's 17-year-old feat against Pakistan, joins elite list

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Finn Allen and Yuvraj Singh

New Zealand defeated Pakistan by 45 runs in the third T20I of the five-match series. With this win, they took an unassailable lead of 3-0 in the series as well. The hero of this win was Finn Allen who smashed 137 runs off just 62 balls with five fours and record 16 sixes registering the highest score in the format for New Zealand going past Brendon McCullum.

Pakistan bowlers, for the third time in as many matches, were at the receiving end of the onslaught from the New Zealand batters and this time around Allen smashed them to all the corners of the stadium. Haris Rauf was the most expensive bowler for the visitors conceding a mammoth 60 runs in his four overs. Allen took him for a lot of runs in the 14 balls Rauf bowled at him smashing him for a massive six sixes overall.

With this, Allen became only the third batter in the history of T20I cricket to hit as many sixes off a single bowler in a match. Yuvraj Singh and Josh Inglis are the two other batters to achieve this feat before. India's left-handed batter Yuvraj did it in 2007 in the T20 World Cup off England's Stuart Broad smashing him for six consecutives maximums in an over. On the other hand, Inglis did it last year while facing India leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi.

Players to hit most sixes off a single bowler in a T20I

Batsman Bowler Sixes Yuvraj Singh Stuart Broad 6 Josh Inglis Ravi Bishnoi 6 Finn Allen Haris Rauf 6

Among other records, Finn Allen also equalled the record of hitting most sixes in an innings in T20Is. His 137-run knock is also the fifth highest individual score in the format overall while on the way to his century, the man also completed 1000 runs in the format. He took the third fewest balls (611) to reach the milestone and is only behind Suryakumar Yadav (573) and Glenn Maxwell (604).