England star Jofra Archer 'on course' to be fit in time for World Cup 2023

In a really encouraging news for England cricket team, star pacer Jofra Archer could be in line to return in time for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Archer, whose recurring elbow injury has kept him out of cricket for nearly two years had returned to play white-ball cricket for England earlier this year and a few games in the IPL, however, the persistent trouble ruled him out again. However, with still a couple of months to go, Sussex coach Paul Farbrace has confirmed that Archer is on course to be fit in time for the World Cup.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, Farbrace said, "He’s going well. I think he is on course for the World Cup which is fantastic news.

“He is going nicely. I think England will need to work out how to get the best out of him over the next few years if he is to go to that next Ashes series," he further added.

Archer hasn't played a Test since February 2021 and England were quite happy to play him in just the white-ball matches when he returned after a layoff of more than 18 months. Archer played ODIs against South Africa and both ODIs and T20Is against Bangladesh as he looked like coming back to his old rhythm, however, minor niggles and injuries weren't helping as he could play just five games for Mumbai Indians in the IPL where he took just two wickets at an economy of 9.5 as he wasn't quite himself.

In Archer's absence, the likes of David Willey, Mark Wood and Chris Woakes have shared the responsibility in white-ball cricket with the ball and the 28-year-old's return will be massive news for the Jos Buttler-led side who will be defending their title.

Archer will miss The Hundred and home white-ball series too ahead of the World Cup. Archer has played 21 ODIs and 15 T20Is for England.

