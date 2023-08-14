Tammy Beaumont creates history, becomes first woman to smash a century in the Hundred

Follow us on Image Source : GLAMORGAN CRICKET TWITTER Tammy Beaumont slammed the first-ever women's century in the Hundred leading the Welsh Fire

Veteran England opener Tammy Beaumont created history with a record-breaking knock in the women's Hundred while leading the Welsh Fire against Trent Rockets. Beaumont slammed the first-ever women's hundred in the 100-ball competition as she notched up the highest score in the tournament's history (men or women) after reaching the three-figure mark in just 52 balls.

Beaumont was in a different mood altogether on Monday, August 14 as she just started bashing from the outset. Sophia Dunkley at the other end just became a mere spectator as Beaumont just didn't stop. Apart from Alana King, no other bowler could have any effect and Bryony Smith got the most pasting as she gave away 52 runs in her 20-ball spell.

Beaumont got out on the second last delivery of Welsh Fire's innings but not before smashing 20 fours and a couple of sixes. The 32-year-old became the third centurion in the Hundred history after Will Jacks and Will Smeed got it in the men's competition last year.

Highest individual scores in the Women's Hundred

118 - Tammy Beaumont (Welsh Fire) vs Trent Rockets, 2023

97* - Beth Mooney (London Spirit) vs Southern Brave, 2022

92* - Jemimah Rodrigues (Northern Superchargers) vs Welsh Fire, 2021

90* - Laura Wolvaardt (Northern Superchargers) vs Manchester Originals, 2022

81* - Nat Sciver-Brunt (Trent Rockets) vs London Spirit, 2023

Highest individual scores in the Hundred history (men/women)

118 - Tammy Beaumont (Welsh Fire) vs Trent Rockets, 2023

108* - Will Jacks (Oval Invincibles) vs Southern Brave, 2022

101* - Will Smeed (Birmingham Phoenix) vs Southern Brave, 2022

97* - Beth Mooney (London Spirit) vs Southern Brave, 2022

93 - Dan Lawrence (London Spirit) vs Trent Rockets, 2023

Beaumont's innings helped Welsh Fire get to a strong score of 181 runs, which eventually was too much for the Rockets as they could get to just 140/5 despite a rapid start by the openers Lizelle Lee and Bryony Smith. This was Welsh Fire women's fourth win and they are currently at the top of the table.

