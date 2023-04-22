Saturday, April 22, 2023
     
Did MS Dhoni hint at retirement after IPL 2023?

MS Dhoni was also grateful for all the love and affection from Chennai fans over the years.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: April 22, 2023 7:42 IST
MS Dhoni, IPL, IPL 2023, CSK vs SRH
Image Source : PTI MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) registered their fourth win of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season on Friday beating Sunrisers Hyderabad rather comfortably. After the win, the veteran CSK skipper was happy and lauded the team for putting up a fantastic show. However, while speaking to Harsha Bhogle in the post-match presentation ceremony, Dhoni also admitted that he is getting old and is in the last phase of his career. 

"[I am] Definitely old, you know, you can't really shy away from that. Whatever said and done, it's [the] last phase of my career," said the 41-year-old Dhoni who had a smile on his face while answering the question related to the CSK fans who stayed back to hear him out after the match. He also pointed out that the Men in Yellow haven't played at their home ground a lot since IPL 2015 and added that he feels good to play at the Chepauk.

"However long I play, it's very important to enjoy the IPL. After two years, it has been a case where they [the crowd] can come [and] enjoy the game. It's a full house, they have the new stand, so it feels good to play here. And I said at the start of the tournament, we haven't played in Chennai a lot, we have only played like six seasons. So it feels good to be here. They have given a lot of love and affection, and they always stay back to hear me out," Dhoni added.

MS Dhoni also jokingly complained of not getting the best catch award in the game for taking a brilliant catch to dismiss SRH skipper Aiden Markram behind the stumps. "Still they didn't give the best catch [award], I was in such a wrong position. Just because you wear gloves, people think it's very easy but I felt that was a fantastic catch. Not because of your ability but at times you're at the wrong place at the wrong time when you catch it," the veteran said.

