Devon Conway tests positive for COVID-19, ruled out of 4th T20I against Pakistan

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Devon Conway.

New Zealand's star opener Devon Conway has been ruled out of the 4th T20I against Pakistan to be played at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch after testing positive for COVID-19. The southpaw tested positive on Thursday and is isolating in the team's hotel in Christchurch.

As per a statement released by New Zeland Cricket (NZC), Canterbury's senior batter, Chad Bowes has been called in as cover for Conway. Conway is not the only one who has been asked to isolate. New Zealand's bowling coach for the series, Andre Adams, has also tested positive for the communicable disease and has been asked to isolate.

Canterbury Men’s Development Coach Brendon Donkers will fill in for Adams to assist the squad on Friday with strategies.

Notably, New Zealand have already sealed the five-match bilateral series and, hence, the unavailability of Conway won't affect the outcome of the contest. However, the Kiwis would like to seal the series to better their T20I record at home.

Pakistan have been totally outplayed in the three games and it looks extremely difficult for them to stage a comeback. Shaheen Shah Afridi has not been able to make a difference with his leadership abilities in his debut series as captain and the tourists seem rusty.

Pakistan's bowling was taken to the cleaners in the last game at Eden Park in Auckland after Finn Allen launched an unrelenting onslaught and smashed as many as 16 sixes during his whirlwind knock. The fifth T20I will also be played at Hagley Oval.

New Zealand's Playing XI for 4th T20I:

Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner (c), Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson

Pakistan's Playing XI for 4th T20I:

Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi (c), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan