DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction, IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips for Match 7 of IPL 2023

The 7th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans. This is the first game for the Delhi Capitals who went down meekly in their opening game against Lucknow Super Giants. Moreover, their overseas recuruits Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi are expected to be available from this match. However, it remains to be seen if the duo will be match ready soon after travelling from South Africa.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans are coming off yet another last-over win in their opening game against Chennai Super Kings at home. This is their first away game and it will be crucial for them to continue their winning momentum. They will also be bolstered with David Miller joining the squad after missing out on the first game.

Match Details

DC vs GT

Match No. 7 of IPL 2023

Monday, 7:30 PM IST

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Probable Playing XIs (DC vs GT)

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (C), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan (WK), Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph

Team News

DC- Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi are available to play.

GT - David Miller is available to play.

Dream11 Team Prediction for DC vs GT

Wicketkeeper - Wriddhiman Saha

Batters - David Warner, Shubman Gill, Rovman Powell

All-Rounders - Hardik Pandya, Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel

Bowlers - Anrich Nortje, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph

Captaincy Options

Captain: Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill

Vice-Captain: Mitchell Marsh, Rashid Khan, David Warner

Full Squads

DC: Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Aman Khan, Phil Salt, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Abhishek Porel

GT: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma

