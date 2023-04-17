CSK vs RCB IPL 2023, Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch 24th match on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Dhoni and Jadeja in action

Chennai Super Kings will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 24th match of the Indian Premier League on the 17th of April, Monday. Both teams will want to register win in the high-voltage game. Before we deep dive into the action, here are the live-streaming details of the match.

When is the CSK vs RCB, 24th Match IPL 2023?

Monday, 17th of April

At what time does CSK vs RCB, 24th Match of IPL 2023 start?

7:30 PM IST. Toss at 7 PM IST.

Where is the CSK vs RCB, 24th of IPL 2023 being played?

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Where can you watch CSK vs RCB, 24th of IPL 2023 on TV?

Star Sports Network

Where can you watch CSK vs RCB, 24th Match of IPL 2023 online?

Jio Cinema

Full Squads -

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Mohammed Siraj, Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Manoj Bhandage, Michael Bracewell, Finn Allen, Siddarth Kaul, Sonu Yadav, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Sisanda Magala, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Shaik Rasheed, Subhranshu Senapati, RS Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Ben Stokes, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Deepak Chahar, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu

IPL 2023: FAQs

How are the teams divided into groups for the league stage?

10 teams are divided into two groups of 5 teams each.

Group A - Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants

Group B - Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans

What are the rules for the league stage matches?

Each team will play 2 matches with teams of the other group and 1 match against the teams of their own group in the league stage match. For example: RCB (Group B) will face KKR (Group A) twice and CSK (Group B) once during the league stage.

