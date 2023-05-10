CSK vs DC: Pitch Report to Records - Here's everything to know about MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Capitals

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns for the first time in IPL 2023 on Wednesday. CSK are at the second position in the points table with 13 points to their name and one more win will make them the top favourites to make it to the playoffs. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals are in a must-win situation as they are at the bottom with only four wins in 10 matches so far. Before all the action begins, here is everything you need to know about the venue of the match - MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

​Pitch Report - CSK vs DC

The surface at the MA Chidambara Stadium in Chennai has aided the batters surprisingly this time around. The spinners have come to the party but not as expected. CSK have won three out of five matches at the venue this season so far. Dew is also expected to play a crucial role later in the evening but it has been tough to chase scores of over 200 at this venue. PBKS have chased 201 earlier but it was an afternoon game.

Will Toss Matter?

Chasing teams have won last three matches at this venue with CSK gunning down 140-run target without much fuss in their previous outing vs MI. Average score batting first this season has been 173 with scores of 175 and 217 being defended successfully, only by a slender margin though. The team winning the toss will most probably look to bowl first.

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai - The Numbers Game

Basic IPL 2023 Stats

Total matches: 5

Matches won batting first: 2

Matches won bowling first: 3

Average IPL 2023 Stats

Average 1st Innings scores: 173

Average 2nd Innings scores: 171

Score Stats for IPL 2023 matches

Highest total recorded - 217/7 (20 Ov) by CSK vs LSG

Highest score chased - 201/6 (20 Ov) by PBKS vs CSK

Lowest score defended - 175/8 (20 Ov) by RR vs CSK

Full Squads -

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Ambati Rayudu, Mitchell Santner, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Ben Stokes, Dwaine Pretorius, Sisanda Magala, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu

Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Praveen Dubey, Abishek Porel, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje, Rovman Powell, Priyam Garg, Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal

