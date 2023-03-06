Cricket South Africa eyeing massive changes, Aiden Markram named T20I skipper, Bavuma left out

Follow us on Image Source : AP Aiden Markarm in action

South Africa's T20 World Cup campaign came to a horrifying halt after they crashed out of the marquee event in the very first round. The Proteas have always been known as the chokers, but not qualifying for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup was embarrassing and it called for harsh measures. Cricket South Africa has named the squad for 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is against West Indies and it has brought along a massive change.

Aiden Markram, who was recently appointed as the skipper of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will also lead his national side in the shortest format of the game. Bavuma who is passing on the baton to Markram stepped down as the skipper last month keeping himself in tandem with CSA's restructuring of the leadership group. Things are not as bleak for Bavuma as it seems at the moment, he has retained his ODI captaincy and has also replaced Dean Elgar as the skipper of the Test side. It is safe to say that Markram is a proven captain. He led South Africa to an Under 19 World Cup victory back in 2014 and has also captained at the domestic and franchise levels. Markram also led Sunrisers Eastern Cape to the title.

Aiden Markram's first assignment as South Africa's T20I captain will be against West Indies in a three-match series. Former South Africa T20I skipper Temba Bavuma has been left out and he will now recharge his batteries and lead the side in the 50-over format and the Test format. Bjorn Fortuin, Sisanda Magala have been included in the T20I squad.

South Africa squad for the first two ODIs

Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Andile Phehlukwayo,Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams, Rassie van der Dussen.

South Africa squad for the third ODI

Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams, Rassie van der Dussen.

South Africa T20I squad

Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

