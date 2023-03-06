IND vs AUS 2023: Bad news for Australia, star pacer injured ahead of Ahmedabad Test match

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Injury issues for the Aussies

IND vs AUS 2023: India and Australia have yet another match to play in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The Aussies defeated India in the third Test match of the series and registered their first victory on the Indian tour. The Aussies have been plagued with several injury issues that have dented their campaign, but they will be happy with themselves as of now because they have ended up qualifying for the WTC 2023 finals that will be played in the Oval in June.

Ahead of the 4th and final Test between India and Australia, Aussie pacer Jhye Richardson has been injured and has been ruled out of the three-match ODI series that is scheduled to start on March 17, 2023, in Mumbai. The Aussie speedster is also doubtful of participation in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. Cricket Australia are yet to announce Richardson's replacement for their tour to India. Unfortunately for Richardson, he hasn't played any international games for Australia since June 2022.

This year in January, Richardson sustained a strain to his hamstring and had to miss the Big Bash League. The injury also forced Richardson to miss the Marsh Cup and the Sheffield Shield cricket contest. Richardson however was picked up in Australia's 16-man ODI squad for the three-match series in India. To prep himself properly, Richardson returned to competitive cricket on Saturday in Perth where he played for his club Fremantle against Wanneroo in a 50-over game. Sadly for Richardson, he might have aggravated his injury during this match and could bowl only for four overs. He had to undergo a few scans and later consulted with the WA medical staff.

Richardson last played in the T20I and ODI series on the tour of Sri Lanka in June of 2022 and since then he has been out of the cricketing action. Richardson was picked by Mumbai Indians this year but it looks like he will have to sit out in the marquee tournament too.

