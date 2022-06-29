South Africa announce squad for England tour; David Miller, Keshav Maharaj named T20 and ODI captains

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Miller has been named as the T20 skipper in Bavuma's absence.

South Africa put out their squad for the England tour on Wednesday - and there were a few surprises in store. The Proteas will play three ODIs and as many T20s vs England, a couple of T20s vs Ireland before the three-match Test series starting August 17 vs England.

Temba Bavuma, SA's regular skipper, has been ruled out of the series owing to an elbow injury sustained during the recently concluded T20 series in India. David Miller replaces him as captain in the T20 set-up, while Keshav Maharaj will stand in as the ODI skipper. Left-handed batsman Rilee Rossouw returns to the T20 fold after playing his last T20 for South Africa vs West Indies at Nagpur way back in March 25, 2016.

Citing workload management, Kagiso Rabada will only be available for the T20 games. Right-arm fast bowler Gerald Coetzee earns a maiden T20 call-up.

“The T20 format is a high priority for us at the moment because of ICC T20 World Cup coming up in a few short months in Australia. We are looking to give opportunities to players that we are interested in seeing and working out the best combinations, while also trying to balance our desire to maintain enough consistency within the set-up that the players are used to playing together as a team by the time they reach Australia for the World Cup", said CSA Convenor of Selectors, Victor Mpitsang in a statement put out by Cricket South Africa.

As far as the Test squad is concerned, there were no changes in the Dean Elgar-led side that took on Bangladesh in April earlier this year.

South Africa tour to the UK 2022