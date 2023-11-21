Cricket fan in Tirupati dies of heart attack during IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 final

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Cricket stadium

Australia stunned a billion fans in India stopping their team' 10-match winning streak in the World Cup final. They won the coveted trophy for the sixth time and the disappointment among the fans was visible even 24 hours after the match. Perhaps, a couple of unfortunate incidents were also reported a day after the game with a couple of fans in Odisha and West Bengal committing suicide after India lost the final.

Another cricket fan in Tirupati suffered a heart attack and passed away during the India vs Australa final that was played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday (November 19). The deceased has been identified as Jyoti Kumar Yadav, a 32-year-old software engineer from Durgasamudram village in Tirupati rural. Reportedly, he was watching the World Cup final with his family and friends and suddenly collapsed due to a heart attack when the match reached its peak intensity.

Jyoti was immediately rushed to the SVIMS hospital but was declared dead on arrival. This sudden passing away of Jyoti has left his family in shock. He had recently completed his Master's in Computer Applications and was working for a software company.

As for the match, after losing the toss, team India could only post 240 runs in their 50 overs before getting bowled out on the last ball of the innings. KL Rahul and Virat Kohli scored vital half-centuries while Rohit Sharma slammed 47 runs off 31 balls opening the innings. In response, Australia were struggling at 47/3 at one stage but then Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head stitched a match-winning partnership with the latter smashing 137 runs to take the team home in just 43 overs.

Latest Cricket News