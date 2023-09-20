Court grants bail to Mohammed Shami in domestic violence case involving estranged wife Haseen Jahan

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Mohammed Shami bowling during the WTC 2021-23 Final

India's veteran seamer Mohammed Shami has been granted bail by a trial court in Alipore (Kolkata) alongside his brother Mohammed Hasim in relation to a case of domestic violence involving his (Shami's) estranged wife Haseen Jahan. Shami appeared before the court in person and breathed a sigh of relief for the first time since the court proceedings in the case began. The case began when Jahan filed a complaint of domestic violence against Shami, his brother Hasim and her in-laws at the Jadavpur police station.

Based on the complaint filed by her, the police acted and lodged an FIR (First Information Report) under the following sections of the Indian Penal Code - 498A (subjecting wife to cruelty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 307 (attempt to murder), 376 (punishment for sexual assault), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison) and 34 (common intent).

Shami's counsel Salim Rahaman mentioned that Shami had to appear in the court after the police filed a chargesheet against him. Rahaman confirmed that the star India pacer will continue to appear in the court as and when required.

Meanwhile, Shami has been included in India's 15-member squad for the upcoming World Cup and will also feature for the Men in Blue in the home series against Australia. Shami is an important member of the pace battery alongside Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj among others and his presence adds a lot of experience to India's pace attack. India will take on Australia in a three-match ODI series with games to be played in Mohali, Indore and Rajkot.

India's squad for the first two ODIs vs Australia:

KL Rahul (w/c), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami, Tilak Varma, Prasidh Krishna, R Ashwin, Washington Sundar

India's squad for the third ODI vs Australia:

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel (*subject to fitness) Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, R Ashwin, Washington Sundar

Latest Cricket News