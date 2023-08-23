Chairman Zaka Ashraf likely to be removed as tension in PCB continues

Follow us on Image Source : PCB TWITTER Zaka Ashraf is likely to be removed as the PCB chairman

In a dramatic turn of events, it seems that the current chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Zaka Ashraf is likely to leave the office, in less than two months after assuming the role for the third time on July 6, 2023. Ashraf is likely to be removed, as per reports, which could see Najam Sethi, the former PCB chairman return to the role, who had pulled his name from the chairmanship race in June earlier this year.

As per a Cricbuzz report, according to the Pakistan Election Commission's new directive, all political appointments are set to be cancelled and hence Ashraf, who was nominated by Pakistan Peoples Party for the position of chairman PCB opposite to Najam Sethi is likely to lose the position.

A notice was sent by the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) corresponding with the Prime Minister's Principal Secretary, which said, "Reference Election Commission of Pakistan letter No F-2(1)2023-Coord-vol dated 15th August, 2023 and Guidelines Notification No 2 (1)/2023-Coord dated 15th August, 2023 (Annex 1):

"In pursuance of para(g) of the notification ibid: "To ensure immediate termination of services of all heads of institutions headed appointed on a political basis and to send all such cases to the commission for approval of termination or otherwise.

"Two cases pertaining to the Ministry of IPC are submitted for consideration and appropriate orders please:

(i) Mr Zaka Ashraf (PPP), chairman, managing committee, Pakistan Cricket Board

(ii) Peer Syed Ahmed Nawaz Shah (PPP), chairman, Federation Land Commission (sic)."

Ashraf, who was PCB chairman for a couple of terms between October 2011 and February 2014, assumed the office for the third time on July 6 and it seems his third stint will be short-lived. Even though the appointment of PCB chairman has been always a political one, it seems it might change with the new directive.

